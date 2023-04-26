Vivo Y36 4G (V2247) Benchmarked in Geekbench with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 8GB RAM

Vivo Y36 smartphone with model number V2247 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today revealing its processor details.

Vivo Y36 is powered by Snapdragon 680 4G chipset which is denoted by the codename ‘bengal’. It is a 6nm processor which is usually used in mid range phones. It has 4 Kryo 265 Gold cores clocking at 2.4 GHz and 4 Kryo 265 Silver cores clocking at 1.9 GHz. It also has Adreno 610 GPU. Since this is a 4G chipset, Vivo Y36 will not have 5G support.

The phone has scored 410 and 1343 for single and multi core performance on Geekbench 6 and is on par with Vivo Y21t (V2135), which had similar scores of 375 and 1399 points on Geekbench 5. Vivo Y36 is combined with 8GB RAM.

Vivo Y36 with model number V2247 has already been certified in Malaysia’s SIRIM certification website and Indonesia’s TKDN website as well. The moniker officially appeared in SIRIM along with the model number. These certifications indicate that the phone will be available for sale in most of the South East Asian countries. However, it may also be approved in countries in the near future and we’ll have to wait for more certifications to emerge.

Specs and Features

Vivo Y36 4G is an affordable phone that will be the successor of the Vivo Y35 smartphone which was released last year in India.

According to rumored specs, the phone will have a 6.8-inch LCD display. It’s likely to have a 50MP primary camera sensor and 5000 mAh battery along with support for 44W fast charging.

Rumors also pointed out that the phone could be released with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC but today’s Geekbench certification has confirmed that the phone will indeed be powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset.

