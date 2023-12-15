Huawei Nova 12 Series, Honor 90 GT, X50 GT and Honor Tablet 9 Release Dates Confirmed

The release dates of upcoming Huawei and Honor devices including Huawei Nova 12 have been revealed. Let’s take a look at the release timelines in this article.

Huawei Nova 12 Series To Launch On December 26

Huawei has acknowledged that it will organize its upcoming launch event on 26th December 2023 in China. It is anticipated that the brand will reveal the much-anticipated Nova 12 series.

Considering the reports, the Nova 12 lineup will incorporate multiple devices namely the Nova 12, 12 Pro, 12 Ultra, and the Nova 12 Lite (also known as Vitality Edition). The Huawei Nova 12 is known to be a 4G phone. The Nova 12 Pro and Ultra are expected to include the Kirin 9000s and 5G connectivity.

Honor 90 GT To Launch On December 21

All set to launch on 21st December 2023, the Honor 90 GT is the sub-flagship phone that will provide outstanding gaming performance at a cost-effective price. As per the phone’s official images, it will have a flat OLED panel dedicated to offering 3840Hz PWM dimming and 1.5K resolution. It will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC onboard.

It is anticipated that the device will be launched in several configurations. The configuration options will be 12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM & 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM & 512 GB storage, and 24 GB RAM & 1 TB storage. It is anticipated to have 100W charging support. The information about the device’s battery size is still not confirmed.

Honor Tablet 9 To Launch On December 21

Honor’s next high-end tablet is all set to arrive on 21st December 2023. Its design has been officially acknowledged. It will come in three colors namely white, black, and green. Moreover, as per the tipster Digital Chat Station, this tablet will support up to 512 GB of storage. It is also anticipated that it will come with a keyboard and a stylus support.

Honor X50 GT To Arrive in December

New leaks disclose that that the Honor X50 GT will arrive this month and it will have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The device will compete with the Redmi K70e and Redmi K70. There is no information yet about its price or exact date of release.