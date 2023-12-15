Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 Spotted on NBTC and FCC Certification Sites Before Official Release

Samsung is all set to release the latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 7. Till now, the company has released rugged phones and tablets in the Galaxy XCover lineup.

Samsung is now ready to launch the next one, considering the certifications and leak of the device’s images and features.

Certifications

The Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone has surfaced on the FCC and NBTC certification websites, bearing the model number SM-G556B. It has also been listed on India’s BIS website with the same model number.

The smartphone’s name is confirmed from the NBTC certification whereas the FCC certification discloses that the device will incorporate a 3950mAh battery and will support 25W charging. Furthermore, it confirms the support for NFC and 5G. The speculation suggests that the battery may be removable.

It is revealed that the smartphone’s manufacturing country is South Korea. Since the smartphone has surfaced on websites such as Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG, it is confirmed that it will have Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It will include an action button and might have a battery that’s removable.

Leaked Specs

It is expected that the Galaxy Xcover 7 will feature at least 6 GB RAM and One UI 6.0 based on Android 14. The phone will receive three or four key Android OS updates. Unlike the formerly released smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy XCover 7 will boast thinner bezels. Moreover, it is expected to be IP68-rated and shock-resistant (conforming to MIL-STD-810 G standard).

The rumors also imply that the smartphone will have an Infinity-U notch to support the selfie camera and red inserts surrounding the rear camera. Moreover, it is anticipated to have a projecting display bezel that ensures the screen’s protection.

Although these recent certifications provide glances of the upcoming release, the entire specifications of the Galaxy Xcover 7 are still unknown. Consequently, it augments the excitement for the smartphone’s official launch.