Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Update Brings In Significant Alteration in The Ghost Perk

The Ghost Perk, which a large number of players found useful, is now better than ever!

A new update rolled out for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 made a significant change in the Ghost perk. This new update extended the period or duration for which players can be in a stationary position before losing out on the benefits offered by the perk. Fans of Modern Warfare 3 are elated to find out that they now have the option of remaining unseen from enemy UAVs without moving around.

Call of Duty is a franchise that is known for providing a plethora of perks to players. The Ghost Perk, however, has proved to be one of the most special perks introduced in the game for several reasons. In some of the Call of Duty games, however, it was necessary for players to move around to activate the perk.

This particular tweak was recently integrated in Modern Warfare 3. The issue with this tweak was that it was meting out punishment to aggressive players. Multiple actions, including strafing, could result in Ghost users making an appearance on UAVs owing to a temporary loss of movement. Finally, the developers of Modern Warfare 3 have managed to resolve this issue.

After the launch of the latest update, Ghost users have the power to remain stationary for two seconds before losing access to the UAV-blocking effects of the perk. While players are still discouraged from participating in activities like camping, aggressive players will not be suffering from any kind of punishment. While Ghost was always a popular perk, it will become much more relevant now.

The update has brought in a bunch of other changes in the game. While Team Deathmatch can witness score-limit adjustments, the multiplayer mode does not feature the Ray Gun exploit anymore. The glitch affecting the breacher drone has now been resolved. This update has also resulted in 11 guns getting rebalanced for the battle royale.

A while back, the Season 1 update for Modern Warfare 3 brought in three new maps for players to explore. Apart from getting two new 6V6 maps in the form of Meat and Rio, players were also given the chance to explore Training Facility, a 2V2 map. Admirers of the 2V2 Gunfight mode were also elated to see it making a comeback in Modern Warfare 3. This particular mode has brought in a variety of 2V2 maps from the earlier games in the Modern Warfare franchise.