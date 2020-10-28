Samsung Galaxy A02s (SM-A025M) Bags FCC and NBTC Certifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A02s with model number SM-A025 has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

Apart from the FCC approval, the smartphone has also appeared in the database of NEMKO AS, Thailand’s NBTC authority and Bluetooth SIG. Also, it has also been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. These findings have revealed that it will be arriving as a low-priced phone from the brand.

The FCC documents mention SM-A025M/DS and SM-A025M as the model numbers of the Galaxy A02s. These model numbers belong to the single-SIM and dual-SIM versions of the smartphone. The phone carries support for 2.4G Wi-Fi connectivity.

A schematic of the rear shell of the device reveals it will be sporting a trendy rectangle-shaped camera module. However, there is no information on the number of cameras that will be available on the backside of the device. The other thing that can be found in the FCC is the HQ-50S model number of the battery.

Leaks surrounding the smartphone had revealed that the phone will be backed by a massive battery of 5,000mAh capacity which has been confirmed through the FCC listing. It is unclear whether the massive battery will be coupled with fast charge support.

The NEMKO AS and Bluetooth SIG certification had revealed that the model numbers associated with the Samsung Galaxy A02s include SM-A025, SM-A025F, SM-A025_DS and SM-A025M. The NBTC certification only confirmed that the device carries support for LTE connectivity.

The Geekbench listing of the device had revealed that it is powered by the Snapdragon 450 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. The phone was found to be running on Android 10 OS. It had scored 756 and 3934 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 4, respectively.

With the smartphone bagging some vital certifications, it appears that the launch date of the Galaxy A02s is not far away. Probably, it may go official in November.