Huawei P40 Lite is already available for everyone, a new age in Huawei’s history

Huawei is soon releasing its new flagship smartphone series, known as the “P40 series.” And despite its release date being a couple of weeks away, interested buyers are already pre-ordering devices, including those in Europe, who do not seem to be bothered by the EU Government’s reservations towards the brand.

The phone models set for release in the coming weeks are the P40 Lite E and P40 Lite. Online posts also tease of a P40 Pro phone that’s said to have a sophisticated and hi-tech camera, as well as space and energy-saving Graphene batteries. The P smartphone series boasts of impressive specs, marking a new chapter in Huawei Technology history.

Full Phone Specifications Review

The Huawei P40 Lite carries the following specifications and features:

It’s known to have an impressive Hisilicon Kirin 710F octa-core processor that’s made in-house and installed by Huwaei in all of their current smartphones.

It has an EMUI 9.1 operating system.

In terms of internal memory and storage, it contains a decent 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage that expandable up to 512GB.

It boasts of a 6-inch, hole-punch display that adds to a sleek and sophisticated look. l It is equipped with 4,000 mAh and makes use of a 10W charger.

It has an 8MP front camera, with an aperture speed of f/2.0

At the back, it has four cameras that boast of a 48 MP wide-angle camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP wide-lens camera dedicated for macro photography, and a 2 MP depth sensor camera.

It can house two sim cards; it has 4G VoLTE capabilities and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

It has the usual micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack ports.

It also features a rear fingerprint reader for added security.

The smartphone comes in colors Aurora, Blue, and Black.

Mobile Gaming to the next level

P40 will be a new word in the world of mobile gamers. The mobile gaming industry is very popular and there are huge movements where people actually prefer mobile gaming over video gaming. Another big shift would be for iGaming applications. P40 has a perfect system to handle gaming mobile applications. iGaming apps come with heavy features that most of the mobile phones can’t process. There would be a different scenario with Huawei P40. Mobile is very light but has a powerful system that can easily handle the heaviest iGaming applications.

4GB Ram would be the main guarantee to play as long as you want without any interruption. P40 comes with a very handy processor that helps you to play casino and slot games continuously without making battery hot. If you increase the internal memory of the phone, iGaming applications won’t make it hot even playing for a few hours. It’s important to have a fast connection while playing through the iGaming application, so fast adaptation to 5G would be a big deal for this model. As of now, Mobile has a 4G system implemented but it could be adapted to 5G easily.

Huawei serious on Getting 5G Rights

With Huawei showcasing unmatched technological capacities with their new smartphones and its strong intent to spearhead the development of 5G technology all over the world, there’s no denying how pivotal a role this tech powerhouse can play in shaping the world’s access to the internet. However, backlash surrounding Huawei’s chief financial officer, and the company’s current relationship with the US, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces the difficulty in choosing between keeping its good relations with China and the smartphone brand or heeding the need to prioritize geopolitical and security issues concerning the nation.

5G tech development in Canada is currently on hold, despite China’s intense lobbying for Huawei. Canadians have expressed a growing fear over the security and health threats posed by the use of 5G technology.

Huawei P40 Pre-orders Have Started in Europe

Pre-orders for the soon-to-be-released Huawei P40 Lite are coming in fast from Europe via stores and their website. It seems like Europeans are more interested in technology, and are willing to overlook economic and geopolitical threats when faced with an impressive smartphone offering lots of value.

There is no doubt that the Huawei P40 has all the valuable and remarkable features most people are looking for in a reliable smartphone. But is this quality enough to put consumers’ fears to rest, in terms of their privacy and safety, or will Huawei indeed usher us into a new age where technology dominates over global welfare?