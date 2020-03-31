Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy A10e, J7, J7V, J3, J3V, Moto E5 Go, E5 Play/Prepaid Receive Software Updates from Verizon

The Verizon software updates or system updates as the carrier calls them are heading out to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4), Galaxy A10e, Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen.), J7 V (2nd Gen.), Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen.), J3V (3rd Gen.), Motorola Moto E5 Go, Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Play Prepaid.

All the Samsung devices are getting their latest Android security update patches of March 2020. Among the three Motorola devices, the Moto E5 Play Prepaid alone is receiving the January 2020 Android security update patch while the other two Moto E5 models are getting the latest March 2020 updates.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4) is being sent the latest March 2020 Android security update patch and there is nothing else included in this update file.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.T307USQU1ATCB

Samsung Galaxy A10e

For the Samsung Galaxy A10e smartphone, this is the third system update from Verizon and has only the latest March 2020 security update patch from Android.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.A102USQS6ATC2

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen.) and Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen.)

The two Galaxy J7 models have been around for some time and Verizon is sending them their system update No. 9. Both the phones are getting their latest Android security update patch of March 2020.

Software Version for Galaxy J7: PPR1.180610.011.J737VPPVRS6BTB1

Software Version for Galaxy J7v: PPR1.180610.011.J737VVRS6BTB1

Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen.) and Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen.)

Verizon is rolling out its system update No.9 for the Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen.) and the Samsung Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen.). These also have only the latest March 2020 level Android security update patches.

Software Version for Galaxy J3: PPR1.180610.011.J337VPPVRS6BTC1

Software Version for Galaxy J3V: PPR1.180610.011.J337VVRS6BTC1

Motorola Moto E5 Go and Moto E5 Play

As mentioned above, these two Moto E5 models, the E5 Go and E5 Play are getting their March 2020 level security update patch from Android. In terms of the system updates from Verizon, this is the seventh one for the Moto E5 Go while the Moto E5 Play is getting its ninth.

Software Version for Moto E5 Go: OPPS28.151-22-5-16

Software Version for Moto E5 Play: ODPS27.91-167-9-12

Motorola E5 Play Prepaid

The Motorola E5 Play Prepaid is the odd device out in this lot since it is receiving the January 2020 Android security patch from Verizon. This is system update No.11. In its last update, the phone got the November 2019 security update patch.

Software Version for Motorola E5 Play Prepaid : ODPS27.91-121-16-7