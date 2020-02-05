Huawei P40 Lite E (ART-L29) Bags EEC Certification; Likely to be Rebranded Enjoy 10

A phone with the moniker Huawei P40 Lite E that has a model number of ART-L29 has received approval from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia.

The Huawei P40 series will go official on March 26. Apart from the flagship P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro PE, the series also includes P40 Lite. The latter may go official separately. Interestingly, the EEC listing suggests that the P40 Lite E could be a weaker version of P40 Lite. The model number of the P40 Lite E suggests that it could be a rebadged version of the Huawei Enjoy 10 that was announced in China back in October 2019.

The P40 Lite E with ART-L29 model number will be heading to European markets. The Chinese variant of the same phone may have AL00 / TL00 attached to ART. Hence, the model numbers of the Chinese variant could be ART-AL00 and ART-TL00. The Kirin 710F powered Huawei Enjoy 10 launched in October has the ART-AL00x / TL00x model number. Hence, there is a possibility that the Enjoy 10 could be rebadged as P40 Lite E in the European markets.

Also Read: Huawei Phones with Model Numbers MOT-TL00 and MED-AL00 3C Certified

There could be two P40 Lite phones. The newly seen P40 Lite E could be rebranded Huawei Enjoy 10. And as recent reports have revealed, the Huawei Nova 6 SE that was announced in China in December along with Nova 6 could be debuting in international markets as Huawei P40 Lite. It is advisable to wait for further reports to know whether the company will launch P40 Lite as well as P40 Lite E.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Specifications

The Enjoy has a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display that offers HD+ resolution. The Kirin 710F SoC is coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM. It has 128 GB of storage and a microSD card slot. The rear shell of the phone has a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and it has a selfie shooter of 8-megapixel. The phone houses a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.