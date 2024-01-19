Huawei P70 with Kirin 9000S Chipset to Launch Soon

The Huawei P70 series phones are likely to launch by Q2 2024. The launch time frame of P70, the base variant, has been leaked.

A recent update states that Huawei P70 may be launched in March or April 2024. In early January 2024, the concept renders of the device were disclosed. Some of the earlier leaks have already revealed the image and camera specifications of the Huawei P70 Art smartphone.

Huawei P70 Expected Specifications

The device is likely to have a triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera system features a rounded rectangular design. The three lenses are organized in a triangular formation. The XMAGE logo would be available on the lens module.

The main camera would boast a variable aperture. The aperture helps the main camera to ensure flexibility in various lighting conditions. Moreover, the camera module could contain a periscope telephoto lens.

Tipster Smart Pikachu, in his recent post, mentioned that the base model, P70, may be equipped with the Kirin 9000S chipset. This chipset is incorporated in the Mate 60 series. The chipset contains an octa-core processor consisting of a high-performance core, four efficiency cores, three performance cores, and a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The tipster has also revealed that this upcoming device could boast curved displays with 1.5K resolution.

Huawei P70 is anticipated to include a 5000mAh Li-Po battery that supports quick charging and USB Type-C. It is likely to operate on Android v14 OS. Its audio system may include a loudspeaker and an audio jack.

Some other features include 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space (expandable up to 1TB), 5G network connectivity, GPS (Glonass and A-GPS supported), Bluetooth v5.3, and dual SIM support. The device may include sensors like proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, compass, accelerometer, and optical fingerprint sensor.