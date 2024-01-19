Vivo V30 SE (V2349) and Vivo V40 SE 5G (V2337) Listed on the Bluetooth SIG Database

Upcoming Vivo V30 SE and Vivo V40 SE 5G smartphones have obtained the Bluetooth SIG certification.

The model numbers of Vivo V30 SE and Vivo V40 SE 5G are “V2349” and “V2337” respectively. The listing mentions that these two devices will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The database of the certification confirms the monikers of these two devices. Moreover, the certification indicates these devices’ imminent launch. Vivo has already launched the V30 Lite, the sibling of the V30 SE, in Mexico.

Vivo V30 SE and V40 SE 5G are expected to be the successors to the Vivo V20 SE. Some reports suggest that the V30 SE could belong to the V30 series, and the V40 SE 5G could be a rebranded version of the V40 Lite 5G.

Vivo V30 SE and Vivo V40 SE 5G Rumoured Specifications

A recent leak has disclosed the details mentioned in the poster for the Vivo V30 series. It mentions that the upcoming V30 SE and V40 SE 5G could contain a squarish camera module on the rear and a punch-hole cutout for accommodating the front camera. Moreover, the leaked poster has revealed that these devices may boast curved display thin bezels, curved display panels, top notch, and chin.

Other Vivo devices

The Vivo V30 series comprising the Vivo V30, V30 Pro, and V30 Lite has already made an appearance on the Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG websites, and has bagged the NCC certification. The Vivo V40 Lite was featured in the IMEI database with the model number “V2337” (Same as the Vivo V40 SE 5G). The Vivo V30 series will also be released in the Philippines market.

Vivo has launched its X100 series in early January 2024 in India. Subsequently, the Vivo Y28 5G smartphone was launched in India. The brand has recently released the S18 Pro and S18e smartphones in China.