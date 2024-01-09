Huawei P70 Phone Renders and Design Leak Reveal Interesting Details

Before the launch of the Huawei P70, its concept renders have been revealed.

These renders show that the Huawei P70 smartphone will feature enhanced design aesthetics and camera module.

Huawei P70 Renders and Design

Tipster @FixedFocus has shared two concept renders of the phone. The corresponding image demonstrates two color options – black and white. Huawei P70 is expected to come with a triple camera system at the rear.

This camera system boasts a rounded rectangular design. All three lenses are organized in a triangular-shaped optical bump. These lenses are enclosed with a silver rim. The XMAGE branding is visible at the left of the central sensor. The two sensors are situated at the camera bump’s corners.

The main camera showcases a variable aperture that guarantees improved flexibility in different lighting conditions. The camera module could incorporate a periscope telephoto lens.

The renders also depict the front design of the Huawei P70 phone. The phone’s front shows a dual punch-hole located on the flat screen. The overall camera configuration slightly resembles the P60 phone. The ultra-wide angle camera captures sharp and detailed images with infinity focus.

The buzz regarding the enhanced ultrawide camera indicates the innovative features it will come with. It will be equipped with a 1G6P lens module that consists of six plastic elements and a glass element. This is a considerable enhancement from the commonly used 1/1.56-inch type sensors. It is also rumored that the Huawei P70 would have a 7P lens option that can provide benefits like simpler manufacturing and cost-efficiency.

In addition to disclosing the renderings, the tipster mentioned that the phone would have an enhanced Rococo appearance. We may see some more changes in the upcoming days.

With the XMAGE platform and integration of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Huawei P70 signifies the brand’s commitment to using the latest technology.