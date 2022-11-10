Vivo iQOO 11 (V2243A) with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12 GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Vivo iQOO 11, which has the V2243A model number has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The same device has been previously spotted at Chinese certification platforms like CMIIT, 3C, and TENAA. Unfortunately, the TENAA listing of the device has not revealed anything about the device. Nevertheless, the iQOO 11’s Geekbench listing is here to leak a few details.

Also Read: Vivo X90 Pro+ (V2227A) Geekbench Listing Spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM

Vivo V2243A Geekbench Listing

The Vivo iQOO 11 Geekbench listing reveals that it could be powered by the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Although the chipset’s name is not mentioned in the listing, the “kalama” codename, CPU, and GPU information available on it is a good hint that it features the SD8G2 chip.

The SD8G2 chipset comprises 2 x 3.19GHz cores, 3 x 2.02GHz cores, 4 x 2.80GHz cores, and Adreno 740 GPU. The listing further states that the device has 12GB of RAM and Android 13 OS. The device scored 1451 and 4681 points in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively.

The iQOO 11’s 3C certification revealed that it is a 5G-enabled device. The listing also hinted that it may carry support for 120W fast charging.

iQOO 11 Specifications

Rumors surrounding the iQOO 11 have claimed that it has a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz flat display with a centrally positioned punch-hole. It will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The iQOO 11 will come with a 5,000mAh battery that will support 120W fast charging. It will run on the Android 13 OS with OriginOS UI on top. For selfies, it will have a 16MP front camera and a 50MP (main) + 13MP (ultra-wide) + 12MP (telephoto) triple camera system.

The iQOO 11 is likely to debut either by the end of November or early December. The iQOO 11 Pro and iQOO Neo 7 SE are also expected to launch alongside it.