Vivo X90 Pro+ (V2227A) Geekbench Listing Spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM

Vivo X90 Pro+ with model number Vivo V2227A has appeared in the database of the Geekbench portal.

The Geekbench appearance of the device is a good hint that the company could be testing its performance before its rumored launch later this month. The same device was previously seen at the 3C certification platform. Here is all the information that has surfaced through the benchmarking listing of the Vivo X90 Pro+.

Vivo V2227A Geekbench Listing

The Geekbench listing of the Vivo X90 Pro Plus (V2227A) has revealed that it is equipped with a Qualcomm chip, which has a prime core of 3.19GHz, 3 cores working at 2.02GHz, and the remaining four cores clocking at 2.80GHz. The source code of the listing reveals that the SoC is accompanied by Adreno 740 graphics.

These clues are enough to conclude that the Vivo X90 Pro+ is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is expected to debut next week. Next, the listing reveals that the device has 12 GB of RAM.

On Geekbench 5, the Vivo X90 Pro+ scored 1456 in the single-core test and 4612 in the multi-core test. Lastly, the Geekbench listing also reveals that the device is running on Android 13. In all likelihood, the OS will be overlaid with Vivo’s latest OriginOS 3 UI.

Vivo V2227A Specifications

The 3C certification of the X90 Pro+ revealed that it will carry support for 80W charging. Rumors have claimed that the device will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will have a 32MP front camera and a 50MP (main) + 48MP (ultrawide) + 50MP (portrait) + 64MP (periscope) quad-camera system. The device is also rumored to feature UFS 4.0 storage, LPDDR5X RAM, and a 4,700mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support.