Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone (L79031) Geekbench Listing Reveals 16 GB RAM and SD865+

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with model number L79031 has appeared on Geekbench. It is now officially confirmed that the Snapdragon 865+ SoC powered gaming handset will be debuting on July 22.

The benchmarking platform listing of the phone suggests that its highest edition could be coming with 16 GB of RAM. As can be seen in the Geekbench listing, the phone by Snapdragon 865+ processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The name of the processor that fuels it is not mentioned, but only the ‘Kona’ codename that is associated with the processor can be seen on Geekbench.

The SoC is coupled with 16 GB of RAM and its loaded with Android 10 OS. Previous leaks have claimed that the smartphone will be arriving with gaming-grade Legion UI overlaid on the Android OS. It scored 4556 in the single-core test and 13,438 in the multi-core test of Geekbench.

Recently, the Lenovo Legion gaming phone appeared on AnTuTu benchmark with an impressive score of 648,871. The variant that appeared on AnTuTu reveals that its 16 GB RAM edition has 512 GB of native storage. One should know the 8 GB RAM edition of the Legion was previously spotted on Geekbench.

Legion Phone Specs

Past reports have revealed that the Lenovo Legion gaming phone will be equipped with a side-mounted pop-up camera of 20-megapixels. The rear side of the phone is said to be fitted with a 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual-camera system.

The gaming phone is expected to come with a 144Hz refresh rate supporting display. Its rumored 4,000mAh battery will support 90W fast charging. Other features of the phone include LPPDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, dual stereo speakers, X axis linear motor, dual USB-C ports, and in-display fingerprint scanner.