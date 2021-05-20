LG K33, LG K35, LG Stylo 7, LG Q62 and LG K62+ Phones Certified by Google Play Supported Devices

A couple of LG phones have appeared on Google Play Supported Devices, which are LG K33 (LM-K330, LG-L460DL), LG K35 (LM-K420, LG-L560DL), LG Stylo 7 (LM-K735), LG Q62 (LM-Q626N), and LG K62+ (LM-K526).

Back in April this year, LG announced its exit from the smartphone industry due to heavy losses in the smartphone business. However, new LG phones continue to receive certifications from multiple authorities. So, at the moment, it’s unclear whether the company launch these phones or not. We have spotted LG K33, K35, Q62, K62+, and Stylo 7 in the Google Play Supported Devices list along with the prototype images and a few specs as well.

LG K33

The Google Play Supported Devices list for LG K33 reveals that it carries the model numbers LM-K330 and LG-L460DL. The listing reveals K33 has a 6.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and boots Android 11 out of the box. The front render in the listing reveals that it has a U-shaped cutout for the selfie camera and the bezels at the bottom are thicker than at the top.

The model number LM-K330 of the upcoming LG K33 matches with that of T-Mobile’s LG K7 which was launched back in 2016. So, the company might be looking to launch a new version of LG K7 that could be called LG K33.

LG K35

As per the Play Supported Devices list, LG K35 carries model numbers: LM-K420 and LG-L560DL. The device has a 6.6-inch display, 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, Android 11 OS, and a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The front render reveals a flat display with a centered punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. In recent months, the LG K33 bagged approval from (FCC) and GCF authority.

The smartphone is already launched in the Global market as LG K42, while Brazil people know this as LG K52. As for the specifications, it has an IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 13-megapixel quad rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with normal 10W charging.

LG Q62

The next one in the list is LG Q62 which appeared in the Google Play Support Devices list with model number LM-Q626N. It reveals that the device has a 6.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, Android 10, NFC, and a rear-side fingerprint scanner.

The front render in the listing shows a flat panel with a centered punch-hole selfie camera cutout. The power button can be seen on the right side of the phone, while the volume rockers are on the left side. An additional button on the left is most likely a dedicated assistant button.

LG K62+

The LG K62+ has been spotted with model number LM-K526 in the Google Play Supported Devices list. The device has already been launched in Brazil but with a different model number, LMK525BMW. It offers a 6.6-inch HD+ TFT display with a centered punch-hole cut out for a 28-megapixel selfie shooter. Around the back, K62+ boasts a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad cameras.

LG K62+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other notable specs include – MicroSD card support, Android 10, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

LG Stylo 7

The LG Stylo 7 bearing model number LM-K735 has also been spotted in the Google Play Supported Devices list. It reveals that the phone has a 6.8-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, Android 11, NFC, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The front render reveals that it has a flat panel with a punch-hole-style front-facing camera.

The CAD-based render shared by OnLeaks revealed that the phone has a vertical camera strip consisting of 3 sensors and an LED flash. Contradicting to Google Play Supported Devices listing details, the renders show a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the bottom portion consists of a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille, a stylus section and a USB Type-C port.