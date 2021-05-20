GTA 5 Now Features an Invincible Mod to Recreate the Last Memorable Fight From Amazon’s Superhero Series

Since the last couple of weeks, social media has been buzzing with the news of the arrival of a new mod on Grand Theft Auto 5 that gives the player the option to act as the main protagonist and antagonist from the popular animated superhero series ‘Invincible’ which is streaming on Amazon.

The mod is the brainchild of the renowned Grand Theft Auto 5 modder named The Darth Knight. Gamers and those who have been familiar with the game for a long time have been sharing clips featuring the mod. The mod has definitely managed to attract a lot of attention in a very short span of time.

In the Amazon series, Omni-man (played by Nolan Grayson and voice-over done by J.K. Simmons) is gradually revealed to be somebody who is very different from the doting family man he portrays himself to be. He turns out to be a supremacist, with a love for fascism, who is of the firm opinion that the alien race he belongs to will enslave and exercise complete control over Earth in the near future. He tries to put the same beliefs in his son who is blessed with superpowers just like his father. The son, however, decides to protect Earth from the evil ideas of his father and gets referred to as ‘Invincible’.

Though launched as early as March, Invincible has become extremely popular in a very short period of time. Though targeted at children, the series has become popular with audiences belonging to different age groups. The animated series has been based on a popular comic book and the makers have made a conscious effort to retain the comic book feel in the visuals as well.

The creators and the entire team of Invincible are quite excited by the inclusion of this mod. In a quote tweet, the official Twitter account of Invincible posted, “”An Invincible GTA mod? I REALLY wouldn’t want to be a bystander in that game…”. The text was accompanied by an image of Mark/Invincible with the caption, “Ah, shit, here we go again.” The account had shared an 18-second long video clip featuring the mod indulging in some action.

It remains to be seen whether the mod will be developed further or remain restricted to the actions he is programmed to function at the moment.