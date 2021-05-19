OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) Bag Singapore’s IMDA Certification

OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) get certified by Singapore’s IMDA Authority.

Oppo is reportedly gearing up to launch a bunch of smartphones and two of them are Oppo A16 and Reno6 Pro. The Reno6 has the model number CPH2249, while the Oppo A16 carries model number CPH2249. Today, we have spotted both the phones on Singapore’s IMDA certification.

Today, the company has officially announced that the Reno6 series will launch on May 27. However, there is no word from Oppo regarding the launch of Oppo A16. The IMDA certification does not reveal any details apart from the moniker and several connectivity options. According to it, Reno6 supports 5G, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS, whereas the A16 supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone has already bagged certifications from NBTC, EEC, TKDN, and TUV, which suggests that the device will also make its way outside of the Chinese market. The OPPO PEPM00 is also believed to be a variant of Reno6 Pro which was recently spotted on TENAA and 3C. The listings reveal that the device has a 6.55-inch display, Dual 2,200mAh cell (4,400mAh total capacity), Android 11 OS, and Dual-sim support. 3C certification revealed that Reno6 Pro supports up to 65W fast charging.

TENAA listing also showed us how the PEPM00 (most probably Reno6 Pro) will look like. The device has a left-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The front panel appears curved at the edges. Around the back, it has a rectangular camera setup consisting of 4 sensors and an LED flash. Other than Reno6 Pro, the lineup is expected to include two more devices: Reno6 and Reno6 Pro+.

As for the Oppo A16, there are not many details out on the internet. However, the device has already appeared on TKDN certification. We’ll have more details about A16, once it gets closer to the launch or bags more certifications.