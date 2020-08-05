LG Q92 (LM-Q920N) Geekbench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 765G Chipset and 6GB RAM

The upcoming LG Q92 with model number LM-Q920N smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench. This phone could be seen as a competitor to the OnePlus Nord as it shares quite a few specs.

The LG Q92 handset has been previously spotted at the RRA certification platform of South Korea and it has also appeared on the Google Play Console. The Geekbench appearance of the phone suggests that the company could be testing the performance of the device internally before making it official.

The Geekbench 5 listing reveals that the handset is fueled by an octa-core processor by Qualcomm. The SoC is mentioned with its ‘lito’ codename and its base frequency. It can be assumed through these clues that the LG Q92 could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The presence of the SD765G suggests that the LG Q92 will carry support for 5G connectivity. Hence, this phone will be the company’s first Q-series phone to arrive with 5G support.

The Geekbench listing further reveals that the SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and the device is loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the handset scored 613 and it reached a score of 1966 in the multi-core test.

Through the Google Play Console listing, it was revealed that the phone will be equipped with a 6.7-inch display that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 420ppi pixel density. The device may come with 128 GB of storage.

LG Q92 5G has support for NFC connectivity and it also features a fingerprint reader. The other details of the device are under wraps. LG is yet to confirm the existence of the LG Q92 phone. There is a possibility that it might also be called LG Q9 (2020). Now that the phone has been spotted at multiple places, it may go official as early as this month.