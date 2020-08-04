Alleged Realme X3 Pro (RMX2170) TUV Certified; Reveals Dual-Part Battery with 65W Charging Support

The alleged Realme X3 Pro with model number RMX2170 has received approval from the TUV Rheinland platform.

The name of the device is not yet confirmed. Since the Realme RMX2170 is spotted with the fastest charger available in the market, it could be the next flagship phone from Realme. Hence, it is speculated that it could be the Realme X3 Pro smartphone.

As can be seen in the TUV Rheinland certification screenshot, the Realme RMX2170 phone is likely to ship with a 65W rapid charging. The listing also reveals that the device is equipped with a dual-part battery and the size of one of its battery is 2,250mAh. Realme has only offered 65W fast charger with Realme X50 Pro and Realme X2 Pro flagship phones that have launched in the past. Hence, there is a possibility that the Realme RMX2170 could be a flagship phone.

Realme recently unveiled the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones. However, the flagship model in the series dubbed as Realme X3 Pro is yet to go official. The X3 Pro is likely to replace the Snapdragon 855+ powered Realme X2 Pro that debuted in October last year. Hence, there is a possibility that the Realme RMX2170 could be the Snapdragon 865+ powered Realme X3 Pro arriving in October. Since it is just an assumption, readers are advised to take the report with a grain of salt.

In the previous month, the Realme RMX2170 phone was spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance’s database with Wi-Fi 802.11ac support and Android 10 OS. Realme has another flagship phone that is waiting to go official. It could be the Realme V5 Pro with the RMX2121 model number. The RMX2121 phone was also seen with a 65W charger at 3C certification in the recent past.