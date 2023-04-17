Minecraft Legends: What To Expect From The Game Upon Its Launch

As Minecraft Legends gets closer to its release date, the gaming community is wondering whether the game will be able to meet the massive expectations attached to it.

Minecraft Legends is less than a day away from its release. A lot is being expected from this Minecraft franchise spin-off which is scheduled to launch on April 18. Different groups of Minecraft fans have different expectations of the game and it would be interesting to see what the game eventually offers.

Also Read: Minecraft Players Cheer At The Inclusion of Multi-Threaded Servers

According to reports, strategy and action are two elements that will be an intrinsic part of the game. As a player moves through the different stages of the game, they will be expected to channelize the energies of different creatures found in the Underworld towards putting together a strong defense.

A very interesting thing about the launch of Minecraft is that it will be released on April 18 but will be available to players based in different regions at different times. While the game will be launched in London at 5 PM BST, the India release will take place at 9:30 PM IST. It is important to note that in certain regions like Sydney and Tokyo, the game will be launched on April 19. The release time for all the regions has been confirmed by Mojang.

Once the game has been unlocked on the platform you are using, you will be able to download and play it. Those who wish to own a physical copy of the game can procure it from a digital storefront. It will be available on leading platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One. Those who have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will get to play the game for free. Since it has been designed as a cross-platform game, one expects it to attract a large number of gamers in a short span of time.