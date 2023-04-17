Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes Ray Tracing Support is Removed by Devs

The amazing horror game Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes Ray tracing support was considered to be a feat on its own.

Bringing back an old classic and providing the latest RT support on these titles made them an excellent choice to own. The best experience didn’t last long or it could be a timely removal because the developers have decided to remove it from their title to rework on it.

The developers didn’t provide an official word on why ray tracing was suddenly removed from the game. While it is a known fact that the lighting effects often make games unplayable even on high-end gaming PCs, Nvidia is working on multiple workarounds to keep things under control and provide more frame rates. DLSS is doing a great job yet all titles, especially when it is going to be a remade one from the past will suffer which is probably the reason the developers removed it without any update.

Removed without Notice

Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes Ray Tracing support was supposed to be a long running feature. The DirectX 12 is still active with all the graphical fidelity the developers brought in. However, the issue was found by a Reddit user who confirmed that the popular graphical update for a new game has been removed without prior notice. He made the post in the Resident Evil 3 Steam community and soon enough, most players who already owned the game checked the graphic settings.

The lack of a formal word from the developer has annoyed the gaming community, but it could also be a temporary one. They may have to work on fixing the issues related to Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes ray tracing support before adding it back to the game. Without formal notice, it is not wise to assume, but rather wait for an official announcement from the team.