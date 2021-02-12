Honor View 40 and 4 Other Honor Phones Bag EEC Certification

Upcoming Honor phones such as CHL-LX1, HJC-LX9C, NTN-LX1, NZA-LX9, and YOK-N49 which seems to be the Honor View 40, have received approval from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The EEC listing is a good hint that these devices could be releasing in the European markets in the near future. Honor was separated from its parent brand Huawei in November 2020. After its separation, Honor confirmed that it will be back at launching new phones and other tech products soon. The year 2021 began with the arrival of the Honor V40 smartphone in China.

Recent reports have revealed that the Honor V40 would be arriving in European markets in Q2 this year. Since it is not linked with Huawei, the View 40 will be arriving with Google apps and services in markets outside of China. The YOK-N49 handset has received approval from the EEC authority could be the edition heading to the European markets.

The CHL-LX1 and NTN-LX1 appear to be new Honor phones. Before appearing at EEC, both phones were previously seen at the Bluetooth SIG authority in the recent past. The identities of these phones are under wraps.

The HJC-LX9C seems to be a global variant of the unannounced version of the HJC-AN00 / HJC-TN00 phone was spotted with full specs at TENAA in November. The specifications of the phone were found to be an exact match with Dimensity 800U SoC variant of the Huawei Nova 8 SE.

Also Read: Lenovo K13 Bags EEC, Bluetooth SIG, and TUV Certifications; Launch Could Be Near

Lastly, the NZA-LX9 also appears to be a global edition of the unannounced NZA-AN00 / NZA-TN00 that was certified by TENAA in August 2020. It was found to be equipped with specs like a 6.6-inch HD+ display, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system, 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB / 128 GB of storage, and 4,900 mAh rated battery.