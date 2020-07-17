Moto G9 Play Spotted on Geekbench with 4GB RAM and Android 10 OS

Motorola Moto G9 Play has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking. The moniker suggests that it will be an entry-level model in the Moto G9 series.

As usual, the Geekbench appearance has revealed some details like processor and RAM that power the device. The Geekbench 5 appearance of the Moto G9 Play shows that it is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor that clocks at 1.80GHz. It could be a Snapdragon 660 or some other Snapdragon 6XX series chipset. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM.



The smartphone is codenamed as “guamp” which can be seen mentioned in the Motherboard field in the Geekbench listing. The phone is preinstalled with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, it scored 313 points. It secured 1370 points in the multi-core test.

Recently, a listing for the Moto G9 Plus was found listed on a third-party retailer site. The listing revealed that the phone is priced at 227 euros and it has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It also revealed that it is a dual SIM smartphone.

Last year, Motorola had launched the Motorola Moto G8 Plus and Moto G9 Play in October. Hence, there is a possibility that the arrival of the successors of these phones namely, the Moto G9 Plus and Moto G9 Play could be drawing near. At present, there is no official word from the brand on the arrival of the Moto G9 series.

In related news, the Motorola owned brand recently unveiled the Moto G 5G Plus as its G-series phone with 5G support. It features a 6.7-inch 90Hz display, Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage, a 16-megapixel dual selfie camera system, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.