Oppo A72 5G (PDYM20/PDYT20) Shows up on Geekbench with MediaTek MT6853 SoC and 8GB RAM

Upcoming smartphone Oppo A72 5G with model number PDYM20 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The appearance on Geekbench confirms the processor and the RAM capacity of the phone. Oppo A72 5G is powered by MediaTek’s new MT6853 chipset and has 8GB RAM present in it. The phone will ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. The Geekbench 5 listing confirms the scores of the phone as 513 and 1659 respectively for single and multi-core scores.

Also Read: Oppo CPH2095 and CPH2127 with Processor Codenamed ‘Bengal’ and 4GB RAM Appear on Geekbench

The octa-core MT6853 processor clocks at 2GHz and has been made especially for mid-range 5G smartphones. The SoC is available in two versions namely MT6853V and MT6853Z. The performance might be close to the Dimensity 800 SoC and might slightly fall short of it.

The same phone has already been certified in China’s TENAA website and CCC certification body as well. In the TENAA listing, the phone confirmed the screen size to be 6.5 inches and the rated battery capacity to be 3945 mAh. The dimensions of the phone were found to be 162.2 x 75 x 7.9mm. The CCC listing revealed 18W fast charging support for this smartphone.

Also Read: Oppo CPH2089 and CPH2091 Appear in Wi-Fi Alliance Certification [Bluetooth SIG too]

Full specifications of this smartphone along with rendered images have already appeared on the China Telecom website. The display resolution is 90Hz and the price of the phone is mentioned as 1999 Yuan which is equal to $285. The front camera is of punch hole type and will have 8MP camera sensor whereas the rear camera module is square in shape with three sensors of 16MP + 8MP and 2MP, along with an LED flash.

The internal storage capacity will be 128GB and the phone will be available in Black, Purple and Neon color variants. The phone can be expected to be launched towards the end of July.