Moto Razr (2022) to Cost Higher than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in Europe

Moto Razr (2022) smartphone is gearing up for its release in Europe, where it will be sold at a price higher than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4.

About a few weeks earlier, the new foldable smartphone from Motorola, Moto Razr 2022, was released in China. This is a successor of the Moto Razr 5G smartphone that was released in 2020.

Moto Razr 2022 will now be launched in Europe and will carry a price tag of 1200 Euros. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is already available in Europe for 1099 Euros. This would make Moto Razr the costliest foldable smartphone. This info was confirmed on Twitter by Roland, a reliable leaker.

Motorola RAZR 2022 is about to launch in Europe. At a lovely 1200+ Euro price they're probably gonna sell like 5 of them. Maybe 6. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 10, 2022

Moto Razr 2022 has a 6.7-inch pOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and runs Android 12 out of the box. It also has a 50MP camera at the rear and a 3500mAh battery. There is 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space available.

The charging speed is just 25W and there are various connectivity options like 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, GPS, and Bluetooth. The front camera sensor has a capacity of 32MP and the rear has a primary sensor of 50MP and another sensor of 13MP.

When it comes to the design of the phone, Moto Razr 2022 is much better in looks and has had a major change in design. It doesn’t look anywhere close to its predecessors.

When we compare the specs of the Moto Razr and Galaxy Z Flip4, we find that both phones are almost on par in terms of premium specs. However, Razr 2022 doesn’t support water resistance, Ultra-thin glass, or armor aluminum frame. This gives Galaxy Z Flip4 an edge.

Overall, Galaxy Z Flip4 seems like a better deal with more specs and favorable pricing to go its way. We’ll have to wait and see how Moto’s Razr 2022 is received in Europe.