EA Sports PGA Tour Designed As a Next Gen-Only Game

For many years, EA Sports stayed away from the thought of developing a golf game.

However, now it is all set to please golf enthusiasts by launching the game EA Sports PGA Tour. This particular game, however, will not be available to be played on every console. Seven years back, in 2015, EA Sports released Rory McIlroy PGA Tour. EA Sports PGA Tour will be the first game to be released by the gaming publisher since then.

While the game was initially set for an April 2022 release, it faced several delays because of some issues. Now, the publisher has planned on launching it in April 2022. As the release date gets closer, one should expect to hear more about the game.

In the sports category, games like PGA Tour 2K and The Golf Club have managed to be at the top for some time. Since a major sports game has not been released in some time, people were expecting EA Sports PGA Tour to get a wide release on all consoles. However, that was not to be. A couple of days back, EA Sports made an announcement about the game not releasing on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One.

Along with the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, the EA Sports PGA Tour is scheduled to be launched on PC. Recently, EA shared some relevant information pertaining to the game. The gaming publisher shared a list of courses that will be available for players after the release of the game. Some of these courses include Augusta National Golf Club, Torrey Pines and Pebble Beach.

There are a variety of interesting elements that one could expect to come across in the EA Sports PGA Tour. A large number of players are looking forward to checking out the LPGA events that will accompany this game. At the moment, there is no clarity on which professional golfers will be playable. In the recent past, many professional golfers have opted out of the PGA to join LIV. Because of this, there is some corner among fans about the number of pro golfers that will be a part of the game.