Motorola Capri Plus (Lenovo XT2129-3) Spotted at Geekench with Snapdragon 662 and Android 11 OS

The upcoming Motorola Capri Plus smartphone that has a model number of Lenovo XT2129-3 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The listing has revealed the key details of the phone. While the exact product name of the device is not known, it is expected to debut in Q1 2020. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone is fueled by an octa-core processor by Qualcomm. The source code of the listing states that the SoC of the phone is equipped with Adreno 610 graphics. Hence, it can be said that the device is fueled by the Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The listing further mentions that the SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The smartphone is preloaded with Android 11 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the handset scored 306 and it scored 1258 in the multi-core test.

German publication Technik News had revealed the key specs of the Capri Plus phone. It reveals that the phone has a 90Hz display that offers HD+ resolution. It may come in variants like 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The quad-camera system of the phone may feature a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it may possess a 13-megapixel front camera. Last week, the Capri Plus phone bagged FCC certification through which it was revealed that it may ship with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The Motorola Capri is the codename of the inferior version of the Capri Plus. The handset is said to be equipped with an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera system, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It may come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Its FCC certification had revealed that its 5,000mAh battery will support 10W charging.

Featured Image: Moto G 5G