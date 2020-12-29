Vivo V2048A with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and 8GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

In another listing found on Geekbench, we have a new Vivo smartphone with model number Vivo V2048A.

As always, the listing gives us a few important details and this phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor. The processor which clocks 2GHz speed is denoted by the model number MT6875. The phone will have 8GB RAM and ship with Android 11 as the Operating System.

The single and multi-core scores of the phone are 652 and 2525 respectively and the scores indicate that it’s a mid range offering from Vivo. Since Dimensity 820 is a 5G chipset, the Vivo V2047A smartphone will be a 5G enabled smartphone. Apart from this, we don’t have any other details about this smartphone.

Dimensity 820 chipset from MediaTek is an octa core processor. It has four Cortex A76 cores that clock up to 2.6 GHz and four Cortex A55 cores that clock up to 2.0 GHz. This processor can support a maximum of 16GB as memory capacity. The GPU used is ARM Mali G57 MC5. Dimensity 820 can support up to 80MP camera sensors and 4K video decoding at 60fps and video encoding at 30fps.

Several Vivo Phones Lined Up

A plethora of Vivo smartphones are in the making and several phones have appeared on various benchmarking websites in the last few weeks. Vivo V2046A is another 5G smartphone with a 33W fast charging capability as found certified on China’s CCC website.

Vivo V2047A model number is expected to belong to Vivo X60 smartphone. It has already appeared on Geekbench with 12GB RAM and Android 11 OS. This, again, is a 5G smartphone with 33W charging speed as found on China’s CCC website.

We have also seen the Vivo V2049A smartphone on CCC which confirms support for 5G and 120W charging speed. This is expected to be the upcoming Vivo iQOO 7 smartphone which is likely to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC.

