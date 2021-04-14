Motorola G60 and Moto G40 Fusion Emerge at Geekbench with Snapdragon 732G

Motorola G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are the upcoming G-series smartphones for India and some other markets.

While Motorola has started teasing the arrival of these phones, it is yet to confirm a launch date. Reports have claimed that the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will break cover later this month. Ahead of the launch, both phones have paid a visit to the Geekbench benchmarking platform to confirm a few pieces of information on their specs.

The coveted path to glory is the one filled with most memories. #GetSetG to treasure them with our two most awaited launches. Stay tuned to know more. pic.twitter.com/Kqrnmolgnn — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 14, 2021

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion Geekbench listings

The Moto G60 and G40 Fusion are powered by a 1.80GHz Qualcomm chipset. These devices seem to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, which was first seen on the POCO X3 phone last year. Moto G60 has 6 GB of RAM, whereas the G40 Fusion is equipped with 4 GB of RAM. Both phones are preinstalled with Android 11 OS.

In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Moto G60 scored 515 and 1375 points, respectively. On the other side, the G40 Fusion scored 519 in the single-core test and 1425 in the multi-core test.

Specifications (Rumored)

The Motorola G60 and G40 Fusion are said to be equipped with a 6.78-inch display that offers a Full HD+ resolution. These devices are expected to offer users up to 128 GB of native storage. Both phones will offer users a huge 6,000mAh battery, but there is no confirmation on its fast-charging capabilities yet.

The Moto G60’s rear camera setup has a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. The triple camera system of the G40 Fusion has a 64-megapixel primary lens and the same auxiliary snappers as the G60 model. The G40 Fusion has a front camera of 16-megapixel, whereas the G60 is fitted with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.