Samsung Galaxy F12 with Exynos 850, 4GB RAM Spotted at Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy F12 with model number SM-F127G is all set to launch on April 5 in India.

Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy F12 smartphone has emerged at the Geekbench benchmarking platform to reveal some of its key specs. The listing suggests that the handset could be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M12.

As it can be seen in the screenshot, the Galaxy F12 has appeared with SM-F127G model number at the benchmarking platform. The Geekbench listing further reveals that the phone is driven by the Exynos 850 SoC that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The landing page of the phone that is available on India’s Flipkart retailer site has already confirmed that the device is driven by the Exynos 850. The Galaxy F12’s Geekbench listing reveals that it will arrive with 4 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS. The handset scored 154 in the single-core test and 969 in the multi-core test of Geekbench 5.

The appearance of the phone and the key features of the Samsung Galaxy F12 that are mentioned in its Flipkart listing suggest that it could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M12 handset, which debuted last month in India. The microsite of the F12 has revealed that it has a 6.4-inch Infinity-V display that offers an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It further revealed that its square-shaped camera housing has a Samsung GM2 48-megapixel primary camera. The details of the other three cameras and the selfie camera are not known yet. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The bottom edge of the Galaxy F12 smartphone has a loudspeaker, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is no word on its pricing yet.