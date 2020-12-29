Motorola Nio (XT2125-4) with Snapdragon 865 and Android 11 OS Spotted at Geekbench

The upcoming Motorola Nio phone that has a model number of XT2125 has popped up on Geekbench.

Previous reports have claimed that it will be the second Snapdragon 865 powered phone from the company after the Motorola Edge+ that debuted earlier this year. Rumors are rife that the handset will break cover in Q1 2021. The Geekbench appearance is a good hint that the Lenovo-owned brand could be internally testing the Nio phone before its official unveiling.

The XT2125-4 Motorola Nio phone has recorded 958 in the single-core test of Geekbench. It reached a score of 2969 in the multi-core test. Neither the Snapdragon 865 chipset name nor its codename is mentioned in the listing.

However, the source code of the listing confirms that it is indeed equipped with the SD865 chip. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and it is preinstalled with Android 11 OS.

Motorola Nio specifications

Past reports have revealed that the Motorola Nio has a dual punch-hole display that supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a 90H refresh rate. The 8 GB of RAM variant of the phone is equipped to ship with an internal storage of 128 GB. It is speculated that there could be a higher-end variant of the model featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. The Android 11 OS on the device could be overlaid with Motorola’s MyUX skin.

For capturing selfies, it may feature a 16-megapixel primary front camera and an 8-megapixel superwide sensor. The rear side of the phone may feature a triple camera setup that will comprise of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel superwide snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth helper. It is expected to draw power from a 5,000mAh battery.

Featured Image Credit: Evan Blass