Alleged OPPO Find X3 (CPH2173) with Snapdragon 888 Spotted at Geekbench

A mysterious OPPO CPH2173 smartphone that could possibly be Oppo Find X3 has emerged at Geekbench. The listing reveals that it is an upcoming flagship phone from the brand.

The Geekbench 5 listing states that the Qualcomm chip codenamed “Lahaina” is present under the hood of the OPPO CPH2173. The SoC has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It is already known through recent reports that the Snapdragon 888 flagship chip that was announced in December is the so-called “lahania” chip. Hence, it appears that the CPH2173 model number belongs to the upcoming Find X3 or Find X3 Pro smartphone by OPPO.

On Geekbench 5, the handset scored 1134 in the single-core test and 3660 in the multi-core test. The scores are in line with other SD888 powered phones that have appeared on Geekbench so far. The SD888 chip on the CPH2173 is coupled with 12 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS.

Apart from Geekbench, the OPPO CPH2173 phone has been recently spotted at the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) certification platform. The EEC listing did not reveal any information on its specifications.

Recent reports have revealed that the OPPO Find X3 Pro will have a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution, a 10-bit color depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and in-screen fingerprint treader. It will sport a punch-hole design with curved edges.

The handset will draw power from a 4,500mAh capacity and it is expected to carry support for 65W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. The quad-camera setup of the phone is expected to include a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel main camera, a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 3-megapixel macro lens. The Find X3 series is likely to debut by March.

