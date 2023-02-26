Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Buds 4 Pro Unveiled at MWC 2023

Motorola showcased the Motorola Rizr rollable concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event.

Several brands including Samsung, Xiaomi and Honor have devices lined up for release at the MWC event and Motorola has stolen the limelight so far with its concept phone.

Motorola Rizr

Motorola is not new to introducing sliding phones and it’s been doing this ever since the launch of the Moto Razr Z3 in 2006. Motorola Rizr is the new concept introduced by the company and it has an automated rollable display. Users don’t have to stretch the display and roll it manually to use the phone.

Also Read: MWC 2023: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite Make Global Debut

Ben Wood, an attendee at the MWC event, posted the video of the phone on Twitter which clearly shows its size, and display when in the usual state, and rolled up state.

👀 Wow! Think I've found my favourite gadget at #MWC23 before it even starts. This concept rollable is really impressive and @Moto was confident enough to let us have hands-on time. Interesting to watch the road to commercialisation on this one… pic.twitter.com/EDgkWsOm1t — Ben Wood (@benwood) February 26, 2023

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

Watch S1 Pro from Xiaomi is sleek and has plenty of features packed. Don’t mistake it for a standard smartwatch since the looks may be deceiving. It has a steel case around the 1.47-inch display which is protected by a sapphire crystal element. This will secure it from scratches. It has a 500 mAh battery and one can expect a battery life of about 14 days. Users can charge this smartphone wirelessly too. Competitive pricing would make it really attractive but Xiaomi hasn’t shared any updates regarding the pricing.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

This is a wireless earbud from Xiaomi and comes in two colors namely Space Black and Star Gold. The earbuds sport a glossy look and they feel premium. The key feature of these earbuds is Sony’s LDAC technology which provides excellent clarity and depth while listening to music. It offers noise cancellation of up to 48 decibels and you can seclude yourself from outside noises whenever you want.

The main feature of earbuds is the battery and in Buds 4 Pro, it seems very impressive. It offers up to 9 hours on one charge and then 38 hours from the case. While the company has still kept the pricing under wraps, it hasn’t revealed anything about the release date of the earbuds either.

Both Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro have already been launched a few months ago. Xiaomi is just launching it to more markets now by unveiling them at the MWC 2023 event.