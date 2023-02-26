MWC 2023: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite Make Global Debut

The MWC 2023 event in Barcelona has begun today and we’re seeing quite a few launches and showcasing on the very first day!

Here in this post, let’s check out Xiaomi’s flagship Xiaomi 13 series which includes three phones namely Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 Lite.

Xiaomi’s recent offerings have been very impressive in terms of specs and features. They have launched several smartphones that have the potential to be part of the top smartphones in the list of best Android phones. While most of the launches have been only in certain markets, the company has now announced Xiaomi 13 series at the MWC event and it’s their first international release.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, has 12GB RAM and a storage capacity of 512GB. It has a 6.73-inch huge AMOLED screen with a 3200×1440 resolution which supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a 50MP main camera sensor, 50MP ultrawide sensor and another 50MP sensor for telephoto as part of its triple camera setup on the rear side. The quality of images will be excellent without a doubt, given the fact that they have partnered with Leica for their sensors.

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 offers decent specs even when compared to its Pro counterpart. It has a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. This phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will have 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 256GB internal storage capacity combined.

When it comes to camera sensors, there are three rear camera sensors namely 50MP for the main sensor, 10MP for telephoto and 12MP for ultrawide. The battery capacity will be 4500 mAh and fast charging up to 67W and 50W speeds will be available for wired and wireless respectively. The phone is priced at EUR 999.

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The display has a dual punch-hole setup which has two sensors for the selfie camera, namely a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP depth sensor.

The processor that powers the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is a 4nm chipset. It will run on Android 12 OS based on MUIU 14. This phone is priced at EUR 499.