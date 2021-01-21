Mysterious Nokia “Quicksilver” Phone Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 690G SoC and 6GB RAM

A new device by HMD Global that seems to be codenamed “Quicksilver” has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The listing has revealed only the operating system and the RAM capacity of the mysterious Nokia device. Probably, it could be Nokia 6.4 5G or one of the upcoming Nokia phones that are likely to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 tech trade show in the coming month.

The listing reveals that the HMD Global Quicksilver device is powered by an unspecified Qualcomm chipset that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. From the source code, it can be seen that the phone has Adreno 619 GPU which belongs to Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G chipset.

The Nokia Quicksilver can be seen running on Android 11 OS. Its SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the device scored 471 and it recorded a score of 1500 in the multi-core test.

HMD Global is yet to confirm whether it will be launching new phones at MWC 2021. However, the company has been using the MWC platform since 2017 to announce new phones. In 2020, it introduced new phones in March due to the delay caused by the ongoing global pandemic. Hence, it appears that Quicksilver could be one of the upcoming Nokia phones. The Geekbench appearance suggests that the company could be internally testing the phone before making it official in the near future.

In related news, HMD Global is expected to announce four 5G-ready smartphones in 2021. Nokia Power User revealed that two of them will launch in the first of the year and the remaining will arrive in the second half.

The first half of 2021 could receive Nokia 7.3 5G and an unknown Snapdragon 480 powered phone, whereas the company may launch the successor versions of the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.4 with 5G support in the second half of 2021. Apart from these, the Finnish firm is also rumored to be working on a 5G-ready flagship smartphone.