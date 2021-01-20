Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Moto G stylus Get Software Updates

All these devices have received their new software updates with their respective latest Android security update patches.

The new software update for the Android OS 11 includes Conversations, Bubbles, Categorized Notifications, and One UI 3.0 features. Along with that, the minor issues that were present have also been resolved.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+; Galaxy Note 10+ 5G; and Galaxy Note 10

The three Samsung smartphones, Galaxy Note 10, 10+, 10+ 5G, have received the system update No. 17 from Verizon, which consists of the January 2021 Android security patch level. The updated changes include Conversations, Categorized Notifications, Bubbles and One UI 3.0. There are also the newest privacy changes and customizations available in the update.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU5ETLL

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU5ETLL

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU5ETLL

Galaxy Note 20 5G; Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G have also received the system update No. 17 from Verizon, with the latest Android security Patch level of January 2021.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS1CTLC

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS1CTLC

Samsung Galaxy A51; Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy A51 has received the system update No.4 along with the January 2021 Android security patch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G has received the 4th update for its device, along with its Android security patch level of December 2020.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A51: QP1A.190711.020.A515USQS5BTL7

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1CTLL

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Motorola Moto G Stylus has received its 5th update, which consists of the Android Security Patch of November 2020.

Software Version: QPR30.80-58-1-10-1

The notification for the update would have been received on your phones by now. The update can be downloaded manually in the phone’s setting. The phone’s charge has to be above 50%, and the mobile has to be connected to the charger to download the update.