Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Moto G stylus Get Software Updates

All these devices have received their new software updates with their respective latest Android security update patches.
The new software update for the Android OS 11 includes Conversations, Bubbles, Categorized Notifications, and One UI 3.0 features. Along with that, the minor issues that were present have also been resolved.
Samsung Galaxy Note10+; Galaxy Note 10+ 5G; and Galaxy Note 10
The three Samsung smartphones, Galaxy Note 10, 10+, 10+ 5G, have received the system update No. 17 from Verizon, which consists of the January 2021 Android security patch level. The updated changes include Conversations, Categorized Notifications, Bubbles and One UI 3.0. There are also the newest privacy changes and customizations available in the update.
Galaxy Note 20 5G; Note 20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G have also received the system update No. 17 from Verizon, with the latest Android security Patch level of January 2021.
Samsung Galaxy A51; Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
Galaxy A51 has received the system update No.4 along with the January 2021 Android security patch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G has received the 4th update for its device, along with its Android security patch level of December 2020.
Motorola Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus has received its 5th update, which consists of the Android Security Patch of November 2020.
The notification for the update would have been received on your phones by now. The update can be downloaded manually in the phone’s setting. The phone’s charge has to be above 50%, and the mobile has to be connected to the charger to download the update.