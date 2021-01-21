Vivo V2045A, Snapdragon 870 Powered Phone Bags Bluetooth SIG Certification

The mysterious Vivo V2045A phone has bagged certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority today.

The handset was previously seen last week at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Speculations are rife that it could be an upcoming Snapdragon 870 SoC powered phone from Vivo.

The Vivo V2045A phone’s Bluetooth SIG listing has only revealed support for Bluetooth 5.1. It usually happens that a phone goes official around a month after it gets certified by the Bluetooth SIG authority. Hence, it is likely that the V2045A Vivo phone may debut in February.

The Geekbench listing of the Vivo V2045 smartphone, which appeared in the past week revealed that it is driven by an octa-core processor by Qualcomm. It was found that the 1-core cluster of the chipset offers clocking speeds of 3.19GHz, which is higher than the 2.84GHz offered by the Snapdragon 865 and 3.1GHz offered by the Snapdragon 865+. It was speculated that the chip powering the V2045 could be the Snapdragon 870.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 870 SoC earlier this week. The chip can produce clocking speeds of up to 3.2GHz. Hence, it appears that the V2045A will be Vivo’s first with the all-new SD870. Its Geekbench listing had revealed that the phone is loaded with Android 11 OS and it has 12 GB of RAM. The other details of the V2045A phone including its moniker are under wraps.

In related news, Vivo announced the Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone in China today. It is one of the first phones to arrive with Snapdragon 888 onboard. The handset has a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The USP of the X60 Pro+ is its rear camera system that has a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support, a second main camera of 48-megapixel with micro-gimbal OIS support, a 32-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.