Verizon Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, and Moto G Stylus Get New Software Update

Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, and Moto G Stylus.

The latest update for Verizon-based Galaxy A11 and Moto G Stylus brings the April 2021 security patch. However, the other devices are only getting performance improvements in their latest update.

Samsung Galaxy A11

Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy A11 that mainly brings April 2021 security patches for system security enhancements. In addition to this, the update improves device performance for a smoother and fast user experience. This is the 5th system update from Verizon for Galaxy A11.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A11: QP1A.190711.020.A115USQU4AUD6

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

This is system update number 38 for Verizon’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ which brings performance improvements. Apart from this, the update does not bring a new security patch, new features, or UI changes.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S8: PPR1.180610.011.G950USQU8DUD3

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S8: PPR1.180610.011.G955USQU8DUD3

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy Note 8 is receiving its 35th system update from Verizon. Like the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the latest update for Galaxy Note 8 brings performance improvements and nothing else. Last month, the Galaxy Note 8 received April 2021 security patch in several regions, but the Verizon Galaxy Note 8 still has January 2021 security patch.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 8: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQU8DUD2

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Verizon has released a new software update for Moto G Stylus that brings the latest security patch released in April 2021 for system security improvements. This is a minor security patch update and does not bring new features or changes to the user interface. The security patch update is one of the important aspects of a device because it enhances the system security by fixing different kinds of exploits, better known as security vulnerabilities.

Software Version for Motorola Moto G Stylus: RPRS31.Q1-56-9-2

If you own any of these devices, then you would have already received the update. If not, then manually download the latest update on Samsung phones by navigating to Settings >> Software updates >> Download and install. For Motorola devices, head to Settings >> About phone >> System updates.