Verizon Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, and Moto G Stylus Get New Software Update

Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, and Moto G Stylus.
The latest update for Verizon-based Galaxy A11 and Moto G Stylus brings the April 2021 security patch. However, the other devices are only getting performance improvements in their latest update.
Samsung Galaxy A11
Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy A11 that mainly brings April 2021 security patches for system security enhancements. In addition to this, the update improves device performance for a smoother and fast user experience. This is the 5th system update from Verizon for Galaxy A11.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
This is system update number 38 for Verizon’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ which brings performance improvements. Apart from this, the update does not bring a new security patch, new features, or UI changes.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Galaxy Note 8 is receiving its 35th system update from Verizon. Like the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the latest update for Galaxy Note 8 brings performance improvements and nothing else. Last month, the Galaxy Note 8 received April 2021 security patch in several regions, but the Verizon Galaxy Note 8 still has January 2021 security patch.
Motorola Moto G Stylus
Verizon has released a new software update for Moto G Stylus that brings the latest security patch released in April 2021 for system security improvements. This is a minor security patch update and does not bring new features or changes to the user interface. The security patch update is one of the important aspects of a device because it enhances the system security by fixing different kinds of exploits, better known as security vulnerabilities.
If you own any of these devices, then you would have already received the update. If not, then manually download the latest update on Samsung phones by navigating to Settings >> Software updates >> Download and install. For Motorola devices, head to Settings >> About phone >> System updates.