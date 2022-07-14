Mysterious Vivo V2202A Phone Bags 3C Certification, Vivo V2166BA TENAA certified

The upcoming Vivo phone with the V2220A model number has been approved by China’s 3C authority . As usual, the certification has revealed the fast-charging capabilities of the phone.

Unfortunately, there is no information on its final moniker. With 3C certification under the belt, it appears that the V2220A smartphone may debut as early as next month in China.

Vivo V2220A 3C Certification

The 3C listing of the Vivo V2220A shows that it may ship with a power adaptor that has a V8060L0A0-CN model number. The charger is capable of offering maximum charging speeds of 80W. The listing also reveals that it is a 5G-ready device.

The V2220A has also been approved by the TENAA authority of China. However, its dedicated listing has not appeared on TENAA yet. The support for 80W charging suggests that it could be an upper mid-range phone.

Vivo V2166BA TENAA certified

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Y33s 5G in March in China. The model number of the device is V2166A. Now, a variant of the device with a V2166BA model number has been spotted at 3C and TENAA certification sites.

The Vivo V2166BA’s TENAA listing has revealed that it measures 164 x 75.84 x 8.25 and weighs 194 grams. It has a 6.58-inch TFT display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and it packs a 4,910mAh (rated value) battery. The device runs on Android 12 OS.

The V2166BA is powered by an unspecified 2.4GHz octa-core processor and 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM. It has 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. It features an 8-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera unit. The final moniker of the device is yet to be confirmed.

Featured image: Vivo Y77 5G (China variant)