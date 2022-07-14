GTA Online Summer Update: Which Platforms Will It Be Available On?

GTA Online is all set to receive an important content update after a long time.

As per sources, this update will mark the arrival of new features and some major modifications to the game. It’s been a while since fans have been waiting for a new DLC to be introduced in the game, so there is a lot of excitement surrounding it.

Last year, GTA fans were quite happy to see the LS Car Meet DLC being introduced in the game. This particular DLC played an important role in reviving the car culture in GTA Online. Since then, the player had been waiting for a major update to be rolled out in the game.

While fans were discussing the possibility of a new DLC arriving in the game for a long time, Rockstar Games chose to remain quiet on this. Finally, on July 7, the developers published an official statement that confirmed that a major summer update will be introduced in the game soon.

One of the questions that had been playing in the minds of most fans is which platforms this update will be available on. According to Newswire, GTA Online will be getting a major update which will be available on all platforms. The update, as per Newswire, will be introduced in the next couple of weeks.

Fans have been quite excited about the Contact Missions that will be added to the game with the arrival of this new update. Players will get the chance to don the avatar of IAA field operatives and work towards accomplishing these missions. With the arrival of this new update, gamers can look forward to several important changes in the gameplay mechanisms of the game. There will also be an increase in the GTA$ payouts in the game.