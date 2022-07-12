OnePlus 10T (PGP110) 3C Certified, Appears with 160W Fast Charger

OnePlus 10T with a PGP110 model number has been approved by the 3C authority of China.

The same device was recently spotted with an impressive AnTuTu benchmarking score. With the 3C certification in tow, it appears that the 10T may debut as early as this month in China.

OnePlus 10T (PGP110) 3C certification

The 3C listing of the PGP110 shows that it may ship with an OPPO charger that has the model number VCK8HACH. The charger supports a maximum charging speed of 80W (20V/8A). It seems that the device will also appear in the database of the TENAA certification site in the next few days.

OnePlus 10T Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It may house a 4,800mAh battery. While the device may ship with a 160W charger, it may carry support for 150W charging.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the device. It is speculated that it will be the first OnePlus phone to feature 16GB of RAM. The handset may arrive with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will be equipped with Android 12 OS. The device will be equipped with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera unit and a 16MP front camera. At present, there is no information available on the price of the 10T.

It appears that there is another variant of the same phone with better cameras onboard. The other variant is expected to feature a 32MP front-facing camera and 50MP + 16MP + 2MP triple rear cameras.

OnePlus is yet to tease the arrival of the OnePlus 10T. However, it appears that the Chinese manufacturer will begin teasing the 10T’s arrival in the next few days.

Featured image: OnePlus 10T render by OnLeaks and SmartPrix