New OnePlus Smartphone with Android 11 on Geekbench; Could it be OnePlus 8T?

Just a week after the launch of OnePlus Nord, we have spotted a new OnePlus smartphone in Geekbench and it could well be the upcoming OnePlus 8T.

The flagship OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro phones are yet to be released this year. The Geekbench listing has a model number of “OnePlus KB2001”. The phone has 8GB RAM and an octacore Snapdragon 865 processor that has the codename ‘kona’.

The Android OS is mentioned as Android 11! We have not seen any smartphone with Android 11 on Geekbench so far apart from a few Google Pixel phone listings, which could be internal testing. The phone has scored 912 and 3288 as the single and multi core scores on Geekbench.

We are a few months away from the official release of the OnePlus 8T for sure but we have already started getting a few key details on this series. A recent reveal from the Camera APK teardown suggested that the OnePlus 8T series could have a 64MP primary camera sensor. This sensor is expected to offer higher resolution and capture finer details in well-lit areas. The teardown also hinted that the ‘Burst mode’ feature of the camera will be disabled while using the 64MP sensor.

We are yet to see the OnePlus 8T series phones in any of the certification websites but we can be pretty sure that OnePlus is working hard on it to compete with the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones that will be released next month and will even take on the Apple iPhone 12 to be released in September this year.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord has received a very good response from the fans and the sale of the smartphone commences on August 4.