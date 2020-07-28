Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ 5G, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Galaxy A11, LG G7 ThinQ and Moto Z4 Receive Software Updates

The smartphone devices taken up for sending over the air software updates by Verizon include Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and a few from other brands.
Samsung Galaxy A11, the LG G7 ThinQ and the Motorola Moto Z4 are the other phones. The update notes appearing on the respective pages on Verizon site mention that there are some system enhancements in some and performance improvements in the others. All are getting their latest Android security update patch of July 2020, except the LG G7 ThinQ which is getting the update of June 2020.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G are getting the July 2020 Android security update and nothing else. This is the system update No. 11 from Verizon for both.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+
What is changing for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ according to Verizon are certain system enhancements being made in both. The latest Android security update patch of July 2020 is also included in the updates the two devices are receiving from Verizon.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were released in 2017 by Samsung and they are now receiving their system update No.34 from Verizon. The current updates will bring some performance improvements apart from the latest Android security update patches of July 2020.
Samsung Galaxy A11
The Samsung Galaxy A11, one of the most recent releases of Samsung is being updated by Verizon for certain performance improvements. The latest July 2020 Android security update patch for the device is also included in the update.
LG G7 ThinQ
The LG G7 ThinQ is a flagship from the South Korean company launched in 2018. Its 14th system update from Verizon includes system enhancements. The June 2020 Android security update patch, which is it’s latest one, is also included.
Motorola Moto Z4
The Motorola Moto Z4 is being updated by Verizon only with the Android security update patch of July 2020. This is Verizon’s system update No. 7 for this device.