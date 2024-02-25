Nintendo Switch To Receive This Popular RPG After a Wait of Six Years

This action role-playing game, which was launched in the year 2018, will be finally arriving on Nintendo Switch!

After waiting for as long as six years, users of Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED will get the opportunity to play a very popular RPG. Some of the most popular RPGs to feature on Nintendo Switch over the years have been The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Persona 5 Royal, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3, Sea of Stars, Undertale, Divinity Original Sin 2, Shin MegamiTensei V, Disco Elysium and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. New generation players, however, had not got the opportunity to try out a much-loved RPG from the Switch generation.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is the game one is referring to here. The game, which was launched in the year 2018, had been developed by Warhorse Studios. Till now, the game has sold more than six million copies. The game was made on a modest budget and emerged as a highly profitable venture for the gaming studio. Upon its release, the action role-playing game received a high rating of 76 on Metacritic.

Nintendo Switch users, who had heard about the game and wanted to try it out for a long time, will finally get the opportunity to do so. On March 15, this much-appreciated game will arrive on Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition. Once the game is launched on Nintendo Switch, one can expect it to have certain technical and graphical limitations. Despite this, fans should have a good time playing this game.

Till date, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has won more than 30 awards globally and has gone from strength to strength with time. It is known for featuring an open-world RPG that is driven by a strong narrative. While playing the game, players will get the opportunity to go on a medieval adventure transcending the Holy Roman Empire.