Vivo Pad 3 Pro: RAM, Display, Camera and Other Specs Leaked

There have been plenty of leaks in the recent past about the upcoming Vivo tablets, namely Vivo Pad 3 and Vivo Pad 3 Pro.

Today’s new leak about this tablet has details about the storage capacity, RAM and camera specs of the ‘Pro’ variant device. These come from the reliable tipster, DCS.

Some of the earlier leaks came from the same source and the tipster had mentioned that the tablets would come with an LCD display with 2.8K display resolution and 3K resolution for the Pad 3 and Pad 3 Pro respectively.

While the base variant is expected to be powered by the new chipset from Qualcomm with model number SM8635, the Pro variant is expected to be powered by the new Dimensity 9300 chipset. These are yet to be confirmed and we would know only when they appear in benchmarks like Geekbench which reveal details about the processor.

The tablets would support 66W and 80W charging speeds for the base and Pro variants. In the new leak posted today, DCS has shared that the device will have 16GB RAM and 512GB would be one of the storage variants. This could be the highest configuration in which the Pro variant will be available and we can also expect other options like 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants for both devices.

Finally, the camera specs indicate that there will be a 13MP primary camera at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. This, however, is for the Pro variant and we don’t have details yet for the vanilla Pad 3 tab.

Release Date

The tablets are expected to be launched in China during the launch event that’s scheduled in March. This event will see the release of other devices like the Vivo X100s smartphone, alongside the Vivo Pad 3 tablets.

Featured Image: Vivo Pad 2