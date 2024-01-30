The Sims 4: Nintendo Switch Users Could Get To Play The Game Soon

While the game has evaded Nintendo Switch users all these years, there is a possibility of it arriving on the console soon!

The Sims 4, the fourth game in the social simulation gaming franchise, was launched on 2 September 2014. Shortly after being launched, The Sims 4 emerged as one of the most successful gaming titles in this space. The almost decade-long, free-to-play game continues to appeal to a wide number of players. Before the next game in the franchise arrives, one expects The Sims 4 to continue expanding its player base.

A while back, Electronic Arts made an announcement confirming that more than 70 million people have played The Sims 4 so far. While a large number of players across the world have tried out the game, Nintendo Switch owners haven’t had the opportunity to play the game.

Despite being around for almost a decade, The Sims 4 has not been launched on Nintendo Switch. Launched in 2017, Nintendo Switch is not exactly known to be one of the most advanced consoles around. While the console has its merits, it does not have the kind of tech that supports high-end games. However, a large number of gamers across the world continue to use the Nintendo Switch and they have been hoping for the game to be available on it. The game arriving on Nintendo Switch would play a considerable role in expanding its player base.

As per the observations of an X user, Nintendo Switch has been listed by EA as a platform for The Sims 4. While everybody knows that The Sims 4 is not available on the Nintendo Switch, there is a good possibility of it being accessible to console users in the near future. There have been rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 releasing by the end of the year. If this information turns out to be true, there is a possibility of The Sims 4 arriving on Nintendo Switch 2.

Over the years, Electronic Arts has rolled out a plethora of DLCs for The Sims 4. If the game indeed arrives on Nintendo Switch, it needs to be seen whether all the DLCs function smoothly on the console. Before launching it on Nintendo Switch or Switch 2, Electronic Arts would have to check a lot of things on the technical front.