OnePlus 12 (CPH2581) Receives Multiple Certifications; To Release on December 4

Amid growing expectations, OnePlus seems set to unveil its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, in the coming months.

Several testimonials and leaks have shown a variety of surprises, creating excitement for the upcoming release.

A recent development is that the device has acquired the NBTC certification, marking an extensive step in the direction of its launch in the international marketplace.

The NBTC certification, obtained by the OnePlus 12 with the model number CPH2581, solidifies its compliance for distribution and use in Thailand. While the listing itself does not reveal significant specs, it serves as a strong indicator that the smartphone is on track for a global launch.

OnePlus 12 has received several certifications including approval from the global China Quality Certification (CQC) website. The phone is expected to support fast charging up to 100W via its USB Type-C port. This device can have power inputs varying from 5Vdc and 2.0A to 5.0-11Vdc and 9.1A for fast and efficient charging capabilities, as seen from the CQC certification.

Rumored Specs

OnePlus12 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and this smartphone has impressive specifications like a 2K resolution BOE X1 curved-edge display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of shine. This display is expected to give users an immersive viewing experience.

Also Read: OnePlus 12 (CPH2581) Global Variant Shows up on Geekbench

Camera enthusiasts can expect an impressive setup, which includes a 50-MPSony LYT-T808 primary camera and a 64-MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto lens, which wears promising superior imaging and optical zoom functionality.

OnePlus 12 & 12R Release Date

Reports initially suggested that the OnePlus 12 will be launched globally in February 2024, on the back of an expected launch in China in the coming months. However, it has now been confirmed that the phone will be launched on December 4.

Additionally, speculation suggests that the OnePlus 12R, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, might be unveiled along with the OnePlus 12.