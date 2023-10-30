OnePlus 12 (CPH2581) Global Variant Shows up on Geekbench

OnePlus is getting ready to launch its flagship smartphone OnePlus 12 in China. The global variant of this phone, with model number CPH2581, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

OnePlus 12 smartphone has a performance score of 2169 for single-core performance and 6501 for multi-core performance in Geekbench. The motherboard field has the codename ‘pineapple’ which indicates that it’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The octa-core chipset has been divided into four different clusters and two cores clocking at 2.27 GHz, two cores clocking at a higher speed of 2.96 GHz and three cores clocking at a even higher speed of 3.15 GHz and the last core clocking at 3.30 GHz, the max speed supported by this processor.

Apart from this, the Geekbench listing confirms that the device will come with Android 14 OS and 16 GB RAM storage. The device is likely to have another variant with a lower RAM storage capacity of 12GB, probably with a lower internal storage capacity. The max storage capacity could be 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The global variant of OnePlus 12 will have the latest OxygenOS 14 whereas its Chinese counterpart will have ColorOS 14.

The device is expected to be announced sometime during the end of November or during the first week of December. The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 12 has the model number PJD110. A device with this model number appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarking website recently. It scored 2,11,808 points in AnTuTu.

OnePlus 12 Specs

Apart from the above details, the smartphone will most likely have a 6.82-inch OLED display with BOE X1 panel which will have a 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits brightness and 2K screen resolution. The rear camera arrangement will have three sensors namely a 50MP IMX966, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and 64MP periscope camera. The selfie camera will be a 32MP sensor

The battery capacity is likely to be 5400mAh and charging speeds supported are 100W and 50W for wired and wireless charging respectively. The color variants are Pristine White, Classic Black and Vibrant Green.