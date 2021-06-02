OnePlus Nord CE 5G (EB2103) with Snapdragon 750G SoC and 12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Alleged OnePlus Nord CE 5G with model number OnePlus EB2103 spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch.

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord CE 5G on June 10. It will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which was launched back in October last year. Today, we have spotted a new OnePlus phone with model number EB2103 on Geekbench which is most likely the upcoming Nord CE 5G. The codename of the phone is ‘Ebba‘.

The Geekbench listing reveals that it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset which is indicated by the codename ‘lito‘ and is coupled with 12GB of RAM. However, the smartphone is said to have an 8GB RAM variant too.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the Geekbench test, the OnePlus BE2103 managed to pull off 621 points in the single-core test and 1789 points in the multi-core test. It also reveals that the device will boot Android 11 out of the box. A recent teaser shared by OnePlus revealed that the Nord CE 5G will bring back the 3.5mm headphone jack which is missing in the original Nord.

OnePlus Nord CE5G Rumored Specs

The upcoming Nord CE 5G is said to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole style selfie camera. It may come in three memory configurations: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and a 12GB RAM option, as seen above in the Geekbench listing.

Around the back, the handset may sport a triple camera setup which may include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone might get a 16MP shooter housed inside the punch-hole cutout. The Nord CE 5G is rumored to pack a 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging over USB Type-C port. Other rumored specs include – 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.