OPPO PFGM00 Full Specifications, Images Emerge Through TENAA Certification

The upcoming OPPO PFGM00 smartphone has received certification from the TENAA authority of China.

The TENAA appearance of the device has not only revealed its specifications but also its front and rear design. Previously, the handset was seen at the 3C certification site of China.

Also Read: Upcoming OPPO PFGM00 Receives 3C Certification

The OPPO PGM00 5G handset houses a 6.5-inch TFT display that supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It draws power from a 4,890mAh rated battery, which may offer a typical value of around 5,000mAh battery. The 3C appearance of the smartphone had revealed that its retail package may include an 18W charger.

A mysterious 2.2GHz octa-core processor powers the OPPO PFGM00 5G phone along with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. When it comes to storage, the handset offers options like 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. For more storage, it has a microSD card slot.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Production Begins, New Report Claims

For selfies, the OPPO PFGM00 has a front camera of 8-megapixel. Its rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a pair of 2-megapixel snappers. The auxiliary cameras could be present for macro images and depth effects.

The OPPO PFGM00 handset has 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm dimensions and weighs 189 grams. As far as design is concerned, its front image shows that it has a punch-hole display, whereas its rear side has a rectangular camera island with three cameras, an LED flash, and a 5G branding inside it. The power button available on the right edge of the device doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.

Also Read: Unisoc-Powered Nokia C30 Model Variants Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification

The dimensions, design, and specs of the OPPO PFGM00 are identical to the OPPO A93 5G, which launched in January 2021. It appears that the new phone will only differ in the CPU department because it features a 2.2GHz processor, whereas the A93 5G has the Snapdragon 480 that works at 2.0GHz.